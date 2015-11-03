Brandywine Country Club is under contract to be sold

The Brandywine Country Club is now under contract to be sold, forcing one organization to move its event to another facility.

The club is hoping to complete the sale in the next couple of weeks, but it’s affecting those who have events planned at the country club.

For the last 44 years the Brandywine Christmas Auction has been held there, but this year, which will be the finial auction, it’s been moved to the Pinnacle in Maumee because of the closure.

"We're just very, very sad because we've been there for so long and we wanted to finish out at Brandywine. And when they closed their doors last Thursday night we didn't know what to do,” said



An auction will be held on December 2. Officials with the country club say the new owner will determine what's next for the club.

