Fiat Chrysler sale numbers are up

Fiat Chrysler is reporting a 15 percent increase in sales from last year with the Jeep brand leading the pack in most growth.

Since November of 2013, Jeep SUV sales have continued to climb with Chrysler Fiat reporting they are up 33 percent from last year.

Toledo built Wranglers grew 15 percent from a year ago. While Jeep Patriots out performed all other models, increasing sales from last year by nearly 60 percent.

Denny Amhrein, owner of Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram says Toledo Jeep workers are loyal to their product and it looks like the Jeep Brand is finding new loyalists nationwide. He says these numbers help not only sales, but the region.

"As long as everything is growing, especially at the Jeep plant, it keeps all of the employees working and having a little extra money to buy nicer newer Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram new vehicles," said Amhrein.

These strong Jeep numbers were a key contributor to making this the strongest October for the Chrysler Fiat since 2001.

