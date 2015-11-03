Shops put out Christmas decorations despite temperatures

As some stores and homes are dusting off the Christmas decorations, the November sun is shining and people are wearing sandals and T-shirts.

Allison Holmes at Sylvania’s Hafner Florist says they were preparing for cold weather, and she doesn’t remember the last time it was above 70 degrees in November.

“It’s different,” Holmes said. “We were expecting snow and chilly weather and we’re getting 70s and sunny, and we want to go outside in our sandals and enjoy it.”

The Christmas decorations went up last week at Hafner Florist. Holmes says they start decorating around the same time every year.

