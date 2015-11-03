Donated furniture helps welcome newest Syrian refugee family

On Tuesday, the organization Us Together got ready to accommodate the arrival of yet another Syrian refugee family in Toledo. The family will be welcomed by a home full of furniture, thanks to the Epworth Furniture Ministry.

For the past six years, the outreach group has collected furniture and stored it at a warehouse in Perrysburg. When client agencies like Us Together identify families in need, like the recent Syrian refugee families, Epworth Furniture Ministry organizer Keith Webb delivers it the day before move-in.

Webb says it's important to give back to the community, and even if he and the refugee families don't speak the same language, he can tell they're more than grateful for the support.

"The circumstances are a little different, but it's not much different than the other clients that we support. Most of our other clients are women coming out of battered women's shelter or some sort of situation where they've had to be in a shared housing type of situation, and they're starting their life over again. And that's very much what these people from Syria are doing, they're trying to start a new life here in the US," said Webb. "Although I can't speak the language, they smile, they're very happy, they shake my hand. We (Epworth) feel we're doing God's work helping them come here, so we're just happy that we're able to help."

Epworth Furniture Ministry is currently searching for a larger warehouse, about 10,000 square feet, to store their furniture.

For more information on the types of furniture needed or to schedule a pickup, call: 567-694-3710 or click here.

For more information on donating other household items to Syrian refugee families, call 419-469-2529 or click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.