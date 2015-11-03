Call 11 For Action: Bride-to-be closer to choosing new last-minute wedding venue

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

After frantically searching for another last-minute wedding venue, Alix Galloro is getting closer to making her final decision.

"We've narrowed it down; I think we're set on one place," she said. "We don't have everything set in stone yet, so I still want to wait to see when we get the contract signed."

Galloro is the bride-to-be who booked the Grand Plaza in downtown Toledo months ago, but was told in late October that it could no longer accommodate her January wedding due to renovations.

Since WTOL's story aired, several other venues have reached out to Galloro, offering discounted or free wedding spaces for her big day.

"A lot of people have reached out to help us. Not even to offer their place, but just to help with anything we need. So we're really thankful for that," said Galloro. "I've had a lot of phone calls, so it's been really nice. It's been a lot of help."

WTOL confirmed with a senior executive at Valor Hospitality, the group that manages the Grand Plaza, that the common areas and the ballrooms will be closed for renovations from December through April.

Galloro has not yet received her deposit back from the Grand Plaza.

"We're still waiting on that," she said. "They (an employee at the Grand Plaza) said in November, so hopefully anytime now. We need that deposit to help book another place. So hopefully anytime within the next few weeks."

Aside from the venue, Galloro still has more items on her to-do list before the wedding planning is finalized.

"We had our RSVPs printed out and it had our menu options and everything on that. So of course we're going to have to reprint those," said Galloro. "I'm hoping to get those reordered today. But like I said, we don't have a contract signed, so I'd like to get that set in stone so I can reorder the RSVPs and get those sent out as soon as possible."

While she has not made a final decision on a venue just yet, Galloro said she and her fiancé are thankful for all of the community's support.

"It's been kind of comforting knowing that there are a lot of places that have reached out and offering to help. There are a few places that are open. Not everyone is as big, but I think we'll be able to fit into whichever place we're (looking at) now," she said.

As far as her 'new found fame' from the story, Galloro says it's been a whirlwind.

"It's kind of shocking!" she said. "Someone called me and said, 'You're like the most-wanted celebrity in Toledo!' And I was like yeah, this week has been kind of crazy. For a couple days, there was a lot of emails and phone calls. It was kind of crazy."

Valor Hospitality also told WTOL that the Grand Plaza renovations were scheduled for the winter months because that is not typically considered peak season for events booked at the hotel.

