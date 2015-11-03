City of Oregon moves forward with safety improvement plan on Navarre

The City of Oregon is moving forward with their safety improvement project on Navarre Avenue.

Recently, the city purchased the Oriental Garden Chinese Restaurant, so an access road could be built in the middle of the property to alleviate traffic congestion.

"Its very hard to get in and out, something needs to be done about it no matter which direction you come from," says Teresa Deisenroth, a frequent customer at Tim Horton's on Navarre.

The city paid $590,000 for the Chinese restaurant, which sits on Wheeling. Their plan is to demolish the building and put in an access road to connect Tim Horton's, Arby's and the Freeway Plaza, in order to make the flow of traffic a little smoother.

"I think it's a very good idea, because in order to get in at Tim Horton's you have to come in from the east, because you can't turn across four lanes of traffic if you're coming from the other way," says Larry Dominique, another Tim Horton's customer.

The city is also hoping to reduce traffic accidents, something the corner of Navarre and Wheeling is notorious for.

"If you can flow the traffic better and safer, people are more likely to not only visit, but locate there," says Mayor Mike Sefarian.

Sefarian says he also hopes someone will buy the vacant lot on the corner of Navarre and Wheeling.

"I think it will be a great improvement and would stop people trying to cross all of that traffic," say Dominique.

In total the project will cost $2.1 million. It is expected to begin in 2017.

