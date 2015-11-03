Plane nosedives at Tecumseh airport; minor injuries reported

Two people walked away uninjured from a small-plane crash in Tecumseh Tuesday.

Police and firefighters were called to N. Evans Street, just North of Macon Hwy around 2:45 p.m.

The plane, a Piper PA18 Super Cub single propeller aircraft, crashed while the pilot attempted to land at Meyer’s Airport.

Investigators say the plane may have struck something on the runway, sending the plane into a nearby bean field. Officials say it appears that the pilot attempted to regain control by going airborne, but the plane tilted, striking trees before crashing near the road.

Both the pilot and passenger reported minor injuries but refused treatment. No one on the ground was injured.

Comcast was also called to the scene for equipment damage.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Association.

