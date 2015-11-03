Woman shoots gun into backyard fence in Monroe

The Monroe Police Department is working to resolve a bizarre shooting incident.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Bentley Drive just before 11 a.m. A 40-year-old woman was apparently shooting rounds into the backyard privacy fence of the home she rents.

The shots were fired while a construction crew was working on her roof.

There were no reports of injuries.

Currently, the female is refusing to respond to police, who have surrounded the home.

Police believe the woman is drunk, and a negotiator is working to resolve the matter peacefully.

