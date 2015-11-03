Winter Weather Outlook: How El Nino will impact this season

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

We’ve had an unusual autumn so far – warm and, recently, windy. But as we move into the middle of November, you may be wondering what to expect this coming winter.

The harsh reality of the past few winters' record snow and frigid cold is a shivering reminder of what winter can bring, but WTOL’s First Alert meteorologists say this winter looks different.

Let’s start with the Farmer’s Almanac: It’s calling for a snowy and cold winter – like the last two.

Remember the record-breaking winter of 2013-14? 86 inches of snow and 25 days at or below zero degrees!

Last winter didn’t have as much snow, but February was brutal as Toledo’s second coldest month in recorded history, with an average temperature of 12 degrees.

Effects of El Niño?

This winter, it’s not the “polar vortex” we’re watching. El Niño is the buzz this year, and it’s likely to have a huge influence on our winter.

El Niño is characterized by the warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean waters off the coast of South America. This changes the global atmospheric circulation.

In the harsh winter months, the El Niño phenomenon results in a shift in the polar jet stream. This keeps the frequent frigid outbreaks of cold air bottled up to the north, in Canada. Our cold snaps prove to be less frequent and much less intense through winter.

There have been five strong El Niño winters since 1950. The strongest was 1997-98, which brought a historically warm winter to northern Ohio. During that winter, our average temperature for the entire season was nearly seven degrees above the average. The winter months featured barely three inches of snow that rarely, if ever, covered the ground.

The frequent warm spells that year sprouted spring flowers in January, followed by near-all-time record low snow in February.

In fact, all the strongest El Niño have resulted in warmer-than-average winters with snowfall significantly below normal. El Niño is a big player in winter weather and a very likely driver toward a mild winter.

Our First Alert Forecast

The First Alert Forecast for this winter brings a huge thaw to the harsh memories of the past two winters.

El Niño will dominate, possibly reaching the greatest strength on record. NCEP long-term climate models have consistently advertised very mild weather into the Great Lakes region and north into Canada.

Warmer weather with less frequent cold snaps will also mean less snow this year. Less snow on the ground will mean a much greater chance at mild days and nights, even in the middle of winter.

Follow the WTOL First Alert weather blog

Text "FORECAST" to 41911 to get twice-a-day weather reports on your mobile phone.



Get your First Alert forecast, see live WTOL 11 Doppler, view interactive radar, and more - all on our app.



App download:



-First Alert weather for iPhone



-First Alert weather for Android

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.