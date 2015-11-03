Lucas Co. voter turnout triples from 2013

The Lucas County Board of Elections says they saw an increase in the number of registered voters at the polls Tuesday, especially considering it was a municipal election and not a presidential election.

At the end of the day the BOE reported a 37.04 percent turnout.

Back in 2013, the turnout was at just 10 percent, when late Mayor D. Michael Collins ran against former Mayor Mike Bell.

The Board of Elections says the area possibly saw a higher turnout than normal because of a few contentious statewide issues, including the legalization of marijuana and Toledo’s mayoral race.

