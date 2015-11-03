Man accused of lying to police after crash injures officer

A man is now facing multiple charges following an accident that injured a Toledo police officer last week.

Paul Gauthier is facing five charges after police say he was responsible for causing the accident on Oct. 27 at Dorr and Upton. Officer Maureen Wade was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Court documents show Gauthier lied to police, claiming he was the passenger in the Ford pick-up that struck the TPD cruiser. He told police the driver fled the scene.Through further investigation, police now believe he was the driver.

“Officer Scott and some other officer involved in this investigation said the driver’s door was jammed, so the person who was driving could not have gotten out and would have had to move over to the passenger seat,” said Officer George Roush.

Gauthier has been charged with three counts of making false statements, driving under the influence, and crossing the center line.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.