Women in Bass Pro ammo theft identified

Toledo police have identified the two women seen stealing ammunition from the Bass Pro in Rossford back in October.

Warrants have been issued for Meng Jackson and Leanna Harden, both of Toledo.

On Oct. 28 US Marshals attempted to serve felony warrants on Jackson at an apartment in Toledo, where they located several boxes of ammunition, some of which were stolen from Bass Pro.

Rossford PD, along with other agencies, served a search warrant at the apartment and seized several thousand rounds of ammo.

Both women are still at large.

