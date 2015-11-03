Toledo Area Humane Society allows potential pet owners to name their price

The Toledo Area Humane Society has an abundance of cats, kittens and pocket pets and are allowing potential adopters name their price in a new promotion to help them find homes.

According to the Humane Society’s Shelter Manager Lisa Sommers, the shelter has filled 13 pages of cats on PetFinder. Some are kept in a separate room in the back due to lack of space.

All cats adopted from the Humane Society are spayed or neutered, have received age-appropriate vaccines and are micro chipped.

"You can see how busy we are today. This is a Tuesday. Usually we're only this busy on Saturday, so people are interested in wanting to adopt, so that's awesome," she said.

People interested in adopting a pet can go in to the shelter in Maumee, or any one of the off-site locations through Nov. 8. If you pick a pet, the staff will put you and the animal in a bonding room. And, if you would like to take the pet home, you can name your price.

Cats and kittens are not the only animals available for adoption. Pocket pets – small animals like rabbits, ferrets, rats, guinea pigs or birds - are also available for adoption at a Name Your Price rate.

The Humane Society would like to point out that they are non-profit organization and all the proceeds that they make go towards the benefit of the animals.

They are also the only Northwest Ohio shelter that takes in pocket pets in addition to the other animals they shelter and care for.

The Toledo Area Humane Society is located at 827 Illinois Avenue in Maumee. Their hours of operation are Tues. – Fri. 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Sat. – Sun. 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Additional off-site locations participating in the Name Your Price promotion can be found at Petco in Toledo or Bowling Green and PetSmart in Toledo or Rossford.

The ReTail Shop at 2036 S. Byrne Road in Toledo will also be participating through Sunday, Nov. 8

