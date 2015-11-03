Public invited to pay homage at 40th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking

The ‘legend lives on from the Chippewa on down to the big lake they call Gitcheegoomie.’ It’s safe to say, pretty much everyone knows that line

from the song “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” But what some believe might just be a legend, is true for those in the Toledo-area.

The Edmund Fitzgerald sank in the frigid waters of Lake Superior, forty years ago on Nov. 10, 1975. Twenty-nine souls were lost, including some with ties to the Toledo-area. The ‘Fitz’ was considered the largest, strongest and fastest vessel on the Great Lakes.

On Saturday, the public is invited to pay homage and learn more about the sinking of the freighter at a special 40th anniversary program at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. "40: The Sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald" will be held at the Main Library’s McMaster Center, Nov. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thomas Walton, a member of the Fitzgerald crew as a young man, will present "10 November, the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" followed by the documentary "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." Walton stopped by WTOL 11 on Thursday, Nov. 5 to talk about the wreck—watch the video above.

The Toledo Schools for the Arts’ Studion Winds will also present special maritime-themed musical pieces during the afternoon event.

As part of the library’s observance of the milestone anniversary, a collection of items from the ship and other memorabilia will be on display through Nov. 30.

