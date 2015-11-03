Paula Hicks-Hudson elected Mayor of Toledo

With 100% of precincts now reporting, Paula Hicks-Hudson has been elected as Mayor of Toledo.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson led the field with 35 percent of the of vote. 22,411 people voted in her favor.

Former Mayor Mike Bell finished second in the voting at 17 percent, less than half the total of Hicks-Hudson.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson was appointed to the position after the late Mayor D. Michael Collins passed away suddenly back in February. Since then she has led the city in numerous things, including this year's response to the toxic algal bloom.

In total, seven candidates ran for the position in this year's special election, Collins widow Sandy Drabik-Collins, former mayors Carty Finkbeiner and Mike Bell, former city councilman Mike Ferner, councilwoman and business owner Sandy Spang, and Opal Covey.

Finkbeiner gave an early concession speech, congratulating Hicks-Hudson with only around 54 percent of the precincts reporting at the time.

Hicks-Hudson then gave a speech of her own, claiming victory with 72 percent of the precincts reporting.

