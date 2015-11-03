Restaurant Ratings: Perrysburg market tops list of violations

A Perrysburg market, known for its fine meats, had the most violations this week. Kazmaiers Five Star Market on 2nd Street was written up for 20 violations, including the rotisserie chicken not being at a safe temperature to eat. Also, food, including homemade soup and cheese balls, weren't properly date-marked. An inspector noted a number of dirty surfaces and utensils, including a juicer and the coffee grinder.



Walt Churchill's Market on Dixie Highway in Perrysburg had better news. An inspector didn't find any violations when responding to a complaint call.



Burger Bar 419 on Heatherdowns had nine violations. Food was not at a safe temperature to eat. There was buildup in the ice machine and gnats in the facility.



Memphis Pearl on Main Street in Sylvania also had nine violations. Once again, there was buildup in the ice machine and gnats in the facility. Plus, the insides of the microwave and reach-in freezers were dirty.



Steak Escape in the Franklin Park Mall had eight violations. The marinara sauce wasn't reheated in a manner that was safe to eat. There was buildup in the ice machine and there was buildup between the fryers.



If you're looking for a place to eat and watch the game on Sunday, Frogtown Johnnies could be your spot. This sports bar on West Central Avenue in Toledo had zero violations.

