Gas leak causes closure of Douglas Elementary

One Bedford school is closed Tuesday because of a gas leak.

Students at Douglas Road Elementary will not go to class. The transportation director for the district says there’s a gas leak in the area of Douglas Road.

Douglas Road Elementary never opened this morning. Buses did not even begin picking up students.

The remaining schools in Bedford School District are still open.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.