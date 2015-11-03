Driver flees after hitting 4-year-old Toledo girl

Toledo police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a 4-year-old child overnight in central Toledo.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Delaware near Warren.

The girl could be seen being loaded into an ambulance by her mother. The girl's uncle says the she was visiting him with her family and was walking to the street beside him when the car struck her.

The uncle tells us the driver stopped, but then took off.

Police are still searching for the driver.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.