Local 14 workers still split on new GM contract

UAW Local 14 workers are still split on whether or not to approve the new GM contract.

Production workers at Toledo’s GM Powertrain Plant voted in favor of the new contract, but skilled trade workers turned it down.

UAW Local 14 President Ray Wood says production workers narrowly approved the contract. The vote was 51 percent in favor while 49 percent of the workers in the west Toledo plant voted no.

The much smaller group of Skilled Trades Workers in the plant resoundingly voted no by a 59-to-41 percent margin.

Workers at the GM Foundry in Defiance are voting on the new contract Tuesday.

Whether or not a majority of GM workers approve the new contract should be known by the weekend.

