BGPD look for suspects in Sunday assault

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Bowling Green police are looking for the suspects in an assault of a man at Trinity United Methodist Church on Summit Street Sunday.

Police say they were called to the church parking lot at about 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground, unconscious.  

The victim was taken to Wood County Hospital and was treated for facial injuries.

Witnesses, who heard yelling in the parking lot, were able to give police a description of two vehicles that may be involved, a white vehicle and possibly a black Dodge Stratus.

Right now, it isn't clear exactly how many suspects are involved, but there are cameras in the area, which may be helpful in the investigation.

“There's a number of video cameras throughout the city. We can attempt to see maybe if they stopped at a gas station or if we can catch them leaving on one of the city cameras, through downtown or out of that area,” said Detective Andy Mulinix. 

If you have any information on the suspects, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-8775. 

