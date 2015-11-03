BGPD look for suspects in Sunday assault

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Bowling Green police are looking for the suspects in an assault of a man at Trinity United Methodist Church on Summit Street Sunday.

Police say they were called to the church parking lot at about 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground, unconscious.

The victim was taken to Wood County Hospital and was treated for facial injuries.

Witnesses, who heard yelling in the parking lot, were able to give police a description of two vehicles that may be involved, a white vehicle and possibly a black Dodge Stratus.

Right now, it isn't clear exactly how many suspects are involved, but there are cameras in the area, which may be helpful in the investigation.



“There's a number of video cameras throughout the city. We can attempt to see maybe if they stopped at a gas station or if we can catch them leaving on one of the city cameras, through downtown or out of that area,” said Detective Andy Mulinix.

If you have any information on the suspects, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-8775.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.