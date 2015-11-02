Absentee voters miss mark: Why the mail may be to blame

Nearly 200 potential Lucas County voters who sent in an application to vote absentee in Tuesday's election won't get the chance after missing the deadline.

LaVera Scott, the Deputy Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, says they received 198 absentee applications in Monday's mail, missing the Saturday deadline. Scott says those 198 applications may include some repeats or invalid applications, but some won't be able to vote absentee.

Scott says the 141 absentee applications they received before the deadline Saturday will be sent absentee ballots. But Scott says she fears those people didn't get those absentee ballots in the mail by Monday, and that's crucial because absentee ballots must be postmarked Monday in order to count.

Scott says part of the problem is that mail is being rerouted and processed in Detroit, MI.

"Now with the rerouting, we know that the mail is definitely getting delayed just simply looking at the signature dates from some of the applications that we receive," said Scott. "Some of the signature dates are three or four days past before we actually get them in the office."

If you're unsure whether or not your application made it in, call the Lucas County Board of Elections. Otherwise, you may need to vote in-person Tuesday.

