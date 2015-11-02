Only On 11: Oregon PD gets Go-Pro for K-9 officer

The Oregon Police Department is now using Go-Pro cameras on their K-9 officers. WTOL 11 talks to the handler about the new tool.

They're the only department in Northwest Ohio to use the new tool and say it will help to keep the K-9s and their handlers as safe as possible.

On Monday, Oregon Sgt. Jeff Martin used the Go-Pro while training with his K-9 Grimm.



“When we go out on the road, we can use it; put the Go-Pro on him, send him into areas that are unfamiliar to us or building searches and things of that nature,” said Martin.



The training consisted of searching for a suspect and was possible all because of a donation from City Councilman Tim Zale.



“We consider Grimm to be a police officer just like the rest of the officers and this is for his protection and our protection too,” said Zale.



The camera allows Martin to see what Grimm sees in real-time, right from his tablet.



“I can see in real-time what he's getting himself into that way I can yell a command to him or I can pull him back out if the scene is becoming too unsafe for him,” he said.



Martin says the military has been using the technology for years and he's glad it's finally trickled down to the department. He says it allows them to review training techniques and show footage to the community.

Grimm will be wearing the Go-Pro only in certain situations. Right now, Martin is just working out the kinks of the new tool.

The camera came in last week and Grimm has already started wearing it out on the road.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.