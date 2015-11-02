Pathway providing more assistance with Winter Crisis Program

With the cold winter months soon approaching, Pathway, a Toledo community action agency, announced Monday the start-up of their new Winter Crisis Program, which is helping to keep the heat on for thousands in need.

After processing 9,000 applications during last year's winter, and with the amount of poverty seen in Lucas County, Pathway anticipates an increase in applicants, which is why they're launching the new program.



From Nov. 2 through March 31, the Winter Crisis Program will provide assistance with energy bill payments to people living under the federal poverty level, as well as those transferring their heating service to a new address, those at risk of having their heat turned off or those who have had their heat shut off before.

To qualify for the assistance your household income has to be at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

It's a program Pathway says will help a lot of people.

"We have so many individuals in our community who need assistance with their utility bills, and this is the program that can assist them," said Claudia

Rodriguez-Salazar, Pathway Director of Emergency and Empowerment Services.

With the brutal winters Northwest Ohioans can face, Rodriguez-Salazar says the program is key to helping families this time of year.

"There's a lot of homes who are not safe, and there's a lot of heating needs during the winter," she said.

In the past people have had to stand in long lines and wait in the cold in hopes of getting an appointment for help, but that's all changing with the new program expanding to three locations.

Pathways Central Office at 505 Hamilton Street, Toledo - pre-scheduled appointments and walk-ins will be taken.

Lucas County Jobs and Family Services at 3210 Monroe Street, Toledo - pre-scheduled appointments only.

East Toledo Family Center at 1020 Varland Avenue, Toledo - pre-scheduled appointments only.

Pathway says they will take the first 20 walk-in customers when the doors open at 7 a.m. The offices are opened from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.

To make an appointment call 866-504-7392.

