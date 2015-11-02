Citizens step in to stop robber at east Toledo carryout

Toledo police say a man dressed in a Halloween costume tried to hold up the In-and-Out Mart on Broadway and Nevada in east Toledo early Monday morning, when three men stepped in to stop the robber from getting away with any cash.

Ryan Bell says they were inside Robey's Bar across the street when it all happened and decided to jump in and stop the perp while waiting for police to arrive.

He says they tried to keep the suspect, who was dressed as a skeleton, in the store by holding the door shut. But the suspect, now identified as Ronald Brown, was too strong and got out. That's when the men were knocked to the ground. Bell says he has some scratches on his neck. But the good Samaritans were able to get the cash out of the perps hands and track him until police arrived.

"This is our store and this is our corner and this guy, see you later mister. Wherever you are at I'll be at court and you will see my face. I didn't see his face, but I'll see it next time at court," said Bell.

Right now Ronald Brown is only charged in connection with Monday's robbery, but detectives are working to see if he is linked to others in the area.

Toledo police commended the men for stepping in and even posted to Facebook about how they helped police make their arrest.

