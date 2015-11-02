WTOL 11 sits down with Toledo's newest Syrian refugee family

Violence in Syria has been forcing more families to leave their homes and seek refuge in the U.S. Currently, there are at least eight Syrian refugee families that have settled in the Toledo-area and are being assisted by the organization US Together.

Last Wednesday, the newest family arrived from the City of Homs, and have spent the last week adjusting to their new surroundings. On Monday, they began undergoing a mandatory health assessment at the Lucas County Health Department.

"I'm happy that I'm here," said Homs native Rami.

He, his wife and four kids have not yet been in Toledo a week, but have been settling in quite well with the help of US Together Program Director Corine Dehabey, who also serves as their translator.

"They speak English, which is really nice and helpful," said Dehabey. "The next step after the medical assessment is done, because they're going to have to come back and forth, is of course jobs. English classes (as well), but mainly jobs for now."



Rami, an accountant by trade, and his wife, a teacher who taught English in Syria, still have family in Homs. But all he can think of is supporting his family here, in their new home.

"I think any work, any work I can make, I must work," he said. "Because I have a family, four children, and my wife."

Rami remained in good spirits during his health assessment, and says the happiness of his family is what matters most.

"I'm so happy, I'm so happy here. Thank God," he said.

