Vet discusses impact of marijuana legalization on pets

On Tuesday, Ohio voters will head to the polls to vote on Issue 3, marijuana legalization across the state. While many opponents of the issue have voiced opinions on the harmful effects marijuana legalization may potentially have on adults and children, veterinarians say it could also negatively impact pets.



Dr. Robert Esplin, Veterinarian at Sylvania VET, has been researching the subject. Over the years, Dr. Esplin said his office has seen animals who have ingested the drug, and as a result, have had to be treated.



"It hasn't been that severe, and they've all survived," he said. "But what's happened is with legalization in the states, they are now refining it into other forms: butter, cookies, candy and any other number of ways of ingesting (marijuana)."



Dr. Esplin's concern is that animals, like dogs, won't be able to moderate how many marijuana edibles they consume if they come into contact with it.



"Dogs have a sweet tooth, and as a result, if it's left lying around, if we're not responsible with what we're using, there's a real issue that a dog might get into it and ingest it," he said. "They won't have sense enough to only do one; they're going to do everything that's there."



In fact, over the weekend, Dr. Esplin had a case where a pet ingested 45 raisins, which can be toxic. He says if those were gummy bears laced with THC, the ingredient in marijuana, it could have been fatal.



"That's the concern. We find that there's a dramatic increase in the legalized states of animals with toxicity. And it's not the milder signs, the stumbling, the staggering, the stupor, those types of things. It's progressed beyond that to more severe signs, seizures and ultimately death in some of these animals," he said.



If Ohio passes Issue 3, Dr. Esplin expects that his practice and other veterinarians could see a rise in pet cases of marijuana consumption.



"I think obviously it would take some time, but I don't see how Ohio would be any different than any of the other states where it's been legalized," he said. "They're talking about how they used to see a case occasionally, now they're seeing two or three a month. When you start looking at that magnitude, I think it's tremendous risk for the family pet."



Symptoms of the drug being ingested by animals are similar to those in humans; however, animals could require immediate medical attention.



"They're going to notice that the animal may have red eyes, and that it should be a little bit more stuporous or at least sedated more than normal. Then it can go from stumbling and staggering to literally coma-like situations. Hopefully we're in before that so we can do things," said Dr. Esplin. "There is no antidote for this, so it's all symptomatic treatment as you try to get the product through the animal as quickly as you possibly can."



Veterinarians like Dr. Esplin hope that pet owners will take marijuana legalization, and the utilization of marijuana around animals seriously.



"It's one of these things that if there is a suspicion, I wouldn't mess around with it, I'd get in," he said. "I think it's a very real concern, and something that voters should consider when they decide whether they're in favor of legalization or not."



For more information on the ASPCA Poison Control, call: 888-426-4435 or click here.



For more information on the Pet Poison Help Line, call: 855-886-7965 or click here.

