6-month-old dies in multi-vehicle crash in Williams Co.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Monday morning in Williams County.

OSHP says at approximately 7:45 a.m., a Chevy Venture mini-van driven by Christopher Smith, 21, of West Unity, OH, reportedly swerved left of center on US-127 in Pulaski Township to avoid a vehicle that was stopped in the southbound lane. The van was then struck by a cement mixer traveling north, driven by Bruce Phillips, 55, of Bryan, OH.

Smith’s van then struck a Dodge Caravan driven by Timothy Parsons of Bryan, OH. Parsons’ vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on County Road 15.75. Smith’s van and the cement mixer went off the right side of the road and the cement mixer overturned.

The occupants of the Chevy Venture included 21-year-old Chelsea Childers, 3-year-old Madison Smith, 1-year-old Matthew Smith, and 6-month-old Melanie Smith. Childers and Melanie Smith were flown to the hospital via emergency helicopter.

Melanie has passed away and Childers is listed in critical condition.

The highway patrol says all three children were in child safety seats and all people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

