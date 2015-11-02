Raceway Park could soon be home to a new kind of track

The old Raceway Park may soon have a new purpose.



The City of Toledo is partnering with the Ann Arbor Railroad to help the company purchase the former 80-acre racetrack property. The land is located off Telegraph Road near Alexis Road in west Toledo.



Bringing a business to the once vacant property is not only good news for the City of Toledo but also for dozens of businesses within walking distance.

Business owners say added traffic of employees and customers mean good news for their business.



Mohammed Abou-Dahach has been the manager at Fairfield Inn and Suites for 5 years.



His hotel could benefit from the traffic Ann Arbor Railroad will create because it sits between the old race park and I-75.



The addition of 50 employees, a $2 million payroll and potential customers and suppliers visiting will help many businesses like his along Alexis Road.



"When it's an empty place; empty space, it does not help us. But when it’s operational, and many people come into this area here, everybody benefits, the restaurants and the hotels," said Mohammed Abou-Dahach.



A final agreement and rezoning of the land still needs to happen, but everyone involved is confident that the project will move forward.

