Local dentist rewards kids for donating candy

Kids can donate leftover treats from Halloween and earn cash Monday.

Jon Frankel Dentistry is buying back for $1 a pound at its Talmadge Road and Keystone Drive locations in Toledo and Maumee.

Dr. Jon Frankel said it’s his way of rewarding kids for minimizing tooth decay.

"Kids can still have all of the fun of trick-or-treating, and now their piggy banks will benefit as well,” Dr. Frankel said in a press release.



The donated candy will then be sent to U.S. troops overseas through “operation gratitude”, giving soldiers the feeling of being home for Halloween.

Candy will be collected at Jon Frankel Dentistry at 5012 Talmadge Road in Toledo Monday, November 2nd from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and 4359 Keystone Drive in Maumee from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The candy must be unopened. Last year, nearly 250 pounds of candy were collected.

