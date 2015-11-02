U.S. Marshals join TPD in search for double-homicide suspect

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo double-homicide suspect has now been named the city’s “most wanted fugitive.”

Investigators believe Charles Walker, 26, is responsible for the shooting deaths of Klib Papa, 19, and Devin Melman, 19, on Sylvania near Dewey on Monday, Aug. 10.

Police said the 19-year-olds were sitting in a car in an alley when they were shot.

In August, the Toledo Police Department issued two warrants for Walker's arrest.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced that it was working with the Toledo Police Department to arrest Walker.

Walker’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Police say he’s known to stay and live in north and west Toledo. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

"He does kind of have a propensity for violence. And from what we've been able to gather from our interviews, maybe an anger management problem. So I think it's extremely important that we are able to locate him and get him behind bars as quickly as possible," said Alex Rutter with the US Marshals Service.

Anyone with information on Walker is asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s tip line at 1-866-492-6833 (1-866-4WANTED). A $5,000 tip is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

