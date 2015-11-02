U.S. Marshals join TPD in search for double-homicide suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

U.S. Marshals join TPD in search for double-homicide suspect

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Charles Walker, 26 (Source: United States Marshals Service) Charles Walker, 26 (Source: United States Marshals Service)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo double-homicide suspect has now been named the city’s “most wanted fugitive.”

Investigators believe Charles Walker, 26, is responsible for the shooting deaths of Klib Papa, 19, and Devin Melman, 19, on Sylvania near Dewey on Monday, Aug. 10.

Police said the 19-year-olds were sitting in a car in an alley when they were shot.

In August, the Toledo Police Department issued two warrants for Walker's arrest.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced that it was working with the Toledo Police Department to arrest Walker.

Walker’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Police say he’s known to stay and live in north and west Toledo. He’s considered armed and dangerous. 

"He does kind of have a propensity for violence. And from what we've been able to gather from our interviews, maybe an anger management problem. So I think it's extremely important that we are able to locate him and get him behind bars as quickly as possible," said Alex Rutter with the US Marshals Service. 

Anyone with information on Walker is asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s tip line at 1-866-492-6833 (1-866-4WANTED). A $5,000 tip is being offered for information leading to his arrest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly