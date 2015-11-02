Big construction closures start the workweek

To start the week, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced closures that will impact many drivers.



Crews will be doing bridge deck repair downtown between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 6.

The work requires the ramp from Washington Street to southbound I-75 to be closed. The northbound side will remain open.

In conjunction with this work, Dorr Street between Division and Washington will also be closed. ODOT recommends drivers take Collingwood to Monroe Street as a detour route.

Another project will shut down the intersection of Garden, Heatherdowns and Perrysburg-Holland. Crews will be doing mill and fill roadway resurfacing through Nov. 3.



For the entire month of November, ODOT is closing Elm Street and Wersell Avenue at South Expressway Drive.

Anyone who travels on I-475 or Central Avenue, can expect lane restrictions on the entrance and exit ramps for drainage work this week. Drivers should watch for flaggers as they will be out maintaining traffic.



Also starting Monday, lane restrictions are possible along State Route 2 between US-6 and SR-576 as ODOT crews make pavement repair there.



And a project that was slated to start weeks ago on SR-163 is also now in effect. The road will be closed through Friday between Behlman and Leutz Road for culvert replacement.

All work is weather permitting.

