ODOT to use new method to clear roads this winter

On Monday, ODOT unveiled a new method that crews will use this winter to help people get out the door faster.



A former pilot program will now be a standard method used to clear roads of snow throughout Northwest Ohio. ODOT spokespersons call it the “direct liquid application.”

Previously during a weather event, crews could pre-treat with salt or brine and then plow while the snow is falling.

Now, crews will be able to apply this new method to roads during an active snow event, helping keep the roads clear as the snow storm is happening.



The new technique will also help with salt supplies.



Last winter, ODOT borrowed 20,000 tons of salt from the City of Toledo in order to make sure the roads remained clear.



The program has been in use in construction zones for the past two years.



ODOT officials say the new method, combined with the other tools used, should create a better winter driving experience.

