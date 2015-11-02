Trial continues for man accused of killing former Marine in Wauseon

Cordoba, 38, is accused of killing a former Marine outside a Wauseon bar back in April.

Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing a former Marine outside a bar in downtown Wauseon.

Romauldo Cordoba, 38, is accused of killing Joshua McJilton, 27, in April 2015.

According to police, Cordoba was blocking his estranged wife’s car and banging on her window with a gun in hand when McJilton, who was in town visiting family, confronted him.

Wauseon police say Cordoba then shot McJilton twice, once in the leg and once in the upper body. McJilton was later pronounced dead at the Fulton County Health Center.

A nationwide arrest warrant was eventually issued for Cordoba, who fled the area.

In June, he was located and arrested in Del Rio, TX. A female associate was also arrested on drug charges.

The trial went into recess around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and will continue Thursday morning with closing arguments.

