TPD arrest east Toledo armed robbery suspect

Toledo police have arrested the suspect in an armed robbery at an East Toledo convenience store Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 6 a.m. at the In & Out on East Broadway and Nevada. Police tell us a man wearing a skeleton costume held up the store at gunpoint.

The suspect reportedly made off with $400 before he was captured by police.

The In & Out was temporarily closed following the robbery, but it has since reopened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.