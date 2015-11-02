Vision Technology Expo in Maumee aims to help people with low vision

It’s something we take for granted every day – our vision. But for those with low vision, getting through the day can be a frustrating struggle.



The FrogTown Low Vision Support Group aims to help those with low vision with a Vision Technology Expo Saturday, Nov. 7.



Vendors and products will be on display for attendees to try and feel for themselves.



Guest speaker, Dr. J Gregory Rosenthal from Alliance Retina in Perrysburg, will kick off the expo at 9 a.m. with useful tips and information for those who suffer with low vision.

Event Details:

The 6th Annual FrogTown Vision Technology Expo

St. Luke’s Hospital

5901 Monclova Road, Maumee

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.



