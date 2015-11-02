Vision Technology Expo in Maumee aims to help people with low vi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vision Technology Expo in Maumee aims to help people with low vision

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

It’s something we take for granted every day – our vision. But for those with low vision, getting through the day can be a frustrating struggle.
 
The FrogTown Low Vision Support Group aims to help those with low vision with a Vision Technology Expo Saturday, Nov. 7.

Vendors and products will be on display for attendees to try and feel for themselves. 

Guest speaker, Dr. J Gregory Rosenthal from Alliance Retina in Perrysburg, will kick off the expo at 9 a.m. with useful tips and information for those who suffer with low vision.

Event Details:

  • The 6th Annual FrogTown Vision Technology Expo
  • St. Luke’s Hospital
  • 5901 Monclova Road, Maumee
  • Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. 

