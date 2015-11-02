TFD investigating cause of overnight central Toledo fire

Toledo fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire late Sunday night in central Toledo.

The fire happened just after 11 p.m. at a house in the 800 block of Tecumseh Street near Miller.

Fire was coming from the first floor of the house when crews arrived on scene.

We're told the house is occupied but nobody was home.

The fire was put out before it could spread to a neighboring house which was already boarded up following a previous fire.

