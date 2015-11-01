High school football playoff pairings announced

The High School Football State Playoffs begin this week and Northwest Ohio is well represented. 26 teams remain alive in seven divisions.
In Division I, the Whitmer Panthers make a return trip to the State Playoffs.
They’ll host Canton McKinley on Saturday night at 7 pm.
Also in D-I, the Start Spartans make their first ever playoff appearance.
They’ll begin on the road at Westerville Central.
In Division II, Perrysburg won the Northern Lakes League title. They’re ranked 1st in the State of Ohio, and just completed a perfect 10-and-0 season.
They will play North Ridgeville to start the playoffs at Steinecker Stadium on Friday night at 7:30.
Be sure to tune into Big Board Friday at 10 and 11 on Fox and WTOL 11.
A full list of playoff matchups can be found below:
Division I (Saturday at 7:00 pm)
Canton McKinley at Whitmer
Start at Westerville Central
Division II (Friday at 7:30 pm)
North Ridgeville at Perrysburg
Springfield at Glenville
Division III (Friday at 7:30 pm)
Bowling Green at Benedictine
Rocky River at Central Catholic
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Division VI (Saturday at 7:00 pm)
Port Clinton at Bishop Hartley
Bellevue at Wauseon
Ottawa-Glandorf at Indian Lake
Division V (Friday at 7:30 pm)
Rossford at Norwayne
Chippewa at Lake
Waynedale at Swanton
Division VI (Saturday at 7:00 pm)
Delta at Wynford
Seneca East at Tinora
Ayersville at Colonel Crawford
Van Buren at Gibsonburg
Division VII (Friday at 7:30 pm)
Crestview at McComb
Tiffin Calvert at Hicksville
Hilltop at Lucas
Arlington at Leipsic
