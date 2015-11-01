High school football playoff pairings announced

The High School Football State Playoffs begin this week and Northwest Ohio is well represented. 26 teams remain alive in seven divisions.



In Division I, the Whitmer Panthers make a return trip to the State Playoffs.

They’ll host Canton McKinley on Saturday night at 7 pm.

Also in D-I, the Start Spartans make their first ever playoff appearance.

They’ll begin on the road at Westerville Central.



In Division II, Perrysburg won the Northern Lakes League title. They’re ranked 1st in the State of Ohio, and just completed a perfect 10-and-0 season.



They will play North Ridgeville to start the playoffs at Steinecker Stadium on Friday night at 7:30.

A full list of playoff matchups can be found below:

Division I (Saturday at 7:00 pm)



Canton McKinley at Whitmer

Start at Westerville Central



Division II (Friday at 7:30 pm)



North Ridgeville at Perrysburg

Springfield at Glenville



Division III (Friday at 7:30 pm)



Bowling Green at Benedictine

Rocky River at Central Catholic

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde



Division VI (Saturday at 7:00 pm)



Port Clinton at Bishop Hartley

Bellevue at Wauseon

Ottawa-Glandorf at Indian Lake



Division V (Friday at 7:30 pm)



Rossford at Norwayne

Chippewa at Lake

Waynedale at Swanton



Division VI (Saturday at 7:00 pm)



Delta at Wynford

Seneca East at Tinora

Ayersville at Colonel Crawford

Van Buren at Gibsonburg



Division VII (Friday at 7:30 pm)

Crestview at McComb

Tiffin Calvert at Hicksville

Hilltop at Lucas

Arlington at Leipsic

