Mayoral candidates pound pavement in final weekend before election

On Tuesday, Toledoans will go to the polls to choose one of seven candidates to be the next mayor.



The candidates were spread out across the city on Sunday doing some last minute campaigning.



The winner of the race will finish the term of Mayor D. Michael Collins, who died in February.



Sandy Drabik Collins, the widow of Mike Collins, rounded up supporters to canvass neighborhoods in Point Place.



She plans to carry out the agenda of her late husband, which she helped draft.



"There's so much to be done. We really need financial responsibility here and I'm ready to do that," said Drabik Collins.



You could also find former Toledo City Councilman Mike Ferner in the Point, hanging campaign literature on front doors.



He's promoting two issues.



"We've got to take care of Lake Erie so we can drink the water out of it without worrying about having it turned off and fix the streets," said Ferner.



Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, who ascended to the position of mayor after Collins' death, cast her vote at the Early Voting Center as part of 'Souls to Polls Sunday.'



She says during her eight months in office, Toledo has made significant strides.



"We're about livable neighborhoods, change, continuing forward with some of the activities that we've done so far," said Hicks-Hudson.



Former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner walked an East Toledo neighborhood to promote his 'Clean Up Toledo' program.



He says teenagers will be hired to do the work and he'll donate half his mayor's salary to pay them if he is elected.



"Their tasks will be to work after school, on Saturday and during the summertime, clean up our streets and neighborhoods," said Finkbeiner.



City councilwoman Sandy Spang spent part of Sunday talking to west Toledo voters.



She's all about economic development, especially when it comes to small business owners like herself.



"We shouldn't just run out the clock on the next two years with policies from the past. These can be the first two years of the decade of bold growth, innovation, wise management, moving forward," said Spang.



Former Mayor Mike Bell didn't go looking for votes in neighborhoods.



He rode his motorcycle on a charity poker run then took his campaign to Nick and Jimmy's Bar.



"We need to be able to move this city forward. We need to have unity and I think I'm the person to do that," said Bell.

Polls open on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.