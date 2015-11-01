GM deal voting begins Sunday night for UAW Local 14 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

GM deal voting begins Sunday night for UAW Local 14

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WTOL) -

Local 14 United Auto Workers will start voting on Sunday at 11 p.m. on a new tentative agreement with General Motors.

The voting will end on Monday night.

So far results have been mixed across the country.

Workers at a Kansas facility overwhelmingly rejected the agreement.

A plant in Lansing Michigan agreed on the deal.
          
Highlights of the contract include an $8,000 signing bonus and a pay raise for entry-level workers.

Be sure to stay with WTOL 11 for results of the voting when they become available.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly