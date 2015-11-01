GM deal voting begins Sunday night for UAW Local 14

Local 14 United Auto Workers will start voting on Sunday at 11 p.m. on a new tentative agreement with General Motors.



The voting will end on Monday night.



So far results have been mixed across the country.



Workers at a Kansas facility overwhelmingly rejected the agreement.



A plant in Lansing Michigan agreed on the deal.



Highlights of the contract include an $8,000 signing bonus and a pay raise for entry-level workers.

