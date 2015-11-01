Sherwin-Williams introduces bacteria killing paint

Sherwin-Williams is marketing a paint they say can kill bacteria.

The product, called Paint Shield, claims to kill over 99.9% of bacteria after they have remained on a painted surface for two hours.

The new paint product can be used on hard, non-porous ceilings, walls, doors and trim.

It is reportedly effective for up to four years.

Paint Shield will be available in 590 colors and available in 2016.

