Teen injured in Hancock County crash

Nicole George of Sylvania lost control of her Jeep, drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole off of SR 613 in Portage Twp.

The Hancock County Sheriff's office is investigating a single vehicle injury crash.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday along SR 613 in Portage Township.

According to police, 16-year-old Nicole George of Sylvania was driving her Jeep when she lost control, drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

George was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

