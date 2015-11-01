One killed, another injured in Winston-Salem State University shooting

Police responded to a house party that got out of hand near Winston-Salem State University and reported one person was shot and another injured.

School officials say a shooting at Winston-Salem State University has left one person dead and another injured.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that police responded to a house party that got out of hand.

The university says in a release that the shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot. It says the campus was placed on lockdown around 1:30 a.m. and that lockdown was lifted around 4:50 a.m.

The police continue to search for the shooter.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.





