One in hospital and another questioned after calls to police were made from house on Pitt Street

Toledo Police responded to phone call on reports of a robbery and shooting at this house on Pitt Street.

One person is in the hospital after shots were fired at a house on Pitt Street.

Police were originally called around 4 a.m. Sunday with reports of a robbery and shooting, but when they arrived on the scene, the story given to them changed.

The new report stated that two friends were drunk and playing with a gun when one of them was accidentally shot. A call was made to the police hours after the incident happened.

Police are investigating the situation.

The victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.