Zoo levy supporters knocking on doors on Saturday

Supporters of Issue 11 were in Point Place today drumming up support.



Issue 11 is the Toledo's Zoo's capital levy, which has been used in the past to update buildings and bring in new exhibits.



It's a renewal levy, not a new tax.



If passed, money raised will be spent to re-open the tunnel under the Anthony Wayne Trail to enter the zoo, enclose the amphitheater and more.

"A lot of it will be making the zoo more of a year round experience but also providing new facilities for our tigers, hippos, upkeep on a lot of the old buildings,” said Jeff Sailer from the Zoo.



If passed, the levy will continue to cost the owner of a 100-thousand dollar house $2.55 a month in property taxes.

