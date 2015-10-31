Man in hospital after being shot in leg in central Toledo, suspect on the run

Man in hospital after being shot in leg in central Toledo, suspe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are on the scene of a shooting near Islington St. and Cherry St. in central Toledo.

Officers say a man was shot in the leg by another man during a dispute over a woman around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim is in the hospital.

The suspect is still on the loose.

