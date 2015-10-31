Company interested in purchasing former Raceway Park site

Raceway Park closed its doors in north Toledo in 2013.



The property was leveled and put up for sale.



Now, this urban eyesore may be coming back to life.



The city is partnering with the Ann Arbor Railroad to help the company purchase the eighty acre former racetrack property.



It would be developed into a distribution lot for finished vehicles.



Fifty new jobs will be created with an additional $2 million payroll.



"First of all we're going to have more jobs coming into the city, good paying jobs and taking land not being used and re-using it for development," said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.



Penn National Gaming, the owner of the property, was required to set aside a $3 million Raceway Development Fund with the state of Ohio.



Money would be used for future developments at the site.



The city's goal is to secure the funds for Ann Arbor Railroad.



The company will kick in $5 million of its own for the distribution lot.



"And I don't think this is the last of Ann Arbor Railroad's investment in our community. It's just the marker so we should be excited about the prospect that we're further solidifying our community as a major player in the auto industry," said Toledo City Councilwoman Lindsay Webb, who represents the district where the project will be built.



It's not a done deal yet, but everyone involved expects all the pieces, such as zoning, to fall into place.

