Only On 11: Boy rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in tree for two hours

A west Toledo boy is safe after spending nearly two hours in a tree before being rescued by firefighters.

It happened in the 3600 block of Revere Dr. late Friday afternoon.



"I'm relieved that he's OK. He even said, mommy did you see how high I was. Yes Chris I did, let's not do that again," says Ashley Rybak, Chris's mom.



"I was bored so I climbed the tree. And then I got to a bird's nest, I got scared so I climbed higher," says Chris.



According to Chris, that's when he panicked and yelled to his friends for help.



"They went and got their mom and grabbed a little ladder and then we had to call the firemen. It was scaring me, I was shivering," says Chris.



Chris was so high up fire crews had to use a ladder truck to get him down.



His mom says when she made it to the tree, she couldn't believe her eyes.



"My heart d ropped. I didn't know what to do. I knew I couldn't flip out like I wanted to but, thank God it's over. I'm not sure how he got up, it was pretty high," says Ashley.



Chris made it down safely with a few minor injuries and a new perspective on climbing trees.



When asked if he planned to climb a tree again? He shook his head no. When asked if he learned his lesson? he nodded yes.

