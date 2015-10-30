UT President announces hiring freeze

With budget woes continuing at the University of Toledo, President Dr. Sharon Gaber announced Friday an eight-month hiring freeze on all vacant positions.

UT already faces an $11.5 million deficit.

In an e-mail to university vice presidents, deans and business managers, Dr. Gaber says the freeze will save an additional $5 million or more.

Dr,Gaber says the freeze is necessary because of declining enrollment growth and this is actually an extension of a 60 day freeze already in place.

Openings will still be filled in patient care, campus safety and security, admissions and enrollment activity and student services.

During the eight month span, Dr. Gaber says the university hopes to work out all of these financial challenges by recruiting and retaining more students.

Dr. Gaber adds a hiring freeze is a far preferable cost savings measure compared to layoffs.

"During the eight month span, Dr. Gaber says the university hopes to work out the financial challenges. That will be done by recruiting and maintaining more students," said Steve Kowalik, AFSCME Council 8 Regional Director.

His union represents UT food service, housekeeping, and maintenance workers as well as nurses.

"Having a hiring freeze right now is better than continuing to hire people and then having to lay them off later. We want to keep our 2,200 members working and work with the university to find ways to curtail costs," said Kowalik.

Dr. Gaber agrees, saying she hopes the freeze will minimize possible negative impacts on the UT family.

