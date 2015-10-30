Downtown I-75 S exit closed on Monday for bridge repair

Starting next week, people won't be able to take downtown Toledo's main exit off I-75 South, which is Exit 202 A.



That's because the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is fixing the Dorr Street bridge, which is directly off the exit.



"One of the reason's that we have to do this work is because of the age of the bridge," said Theresa Pollick, spokeswoman for ODOT. "And it looks like we are going to be replacing the bridge over I-75 on Dorr Street in a couple years, but until we get to the total replacement, we have to do this temporary work in the meantime."



Pollick says they need to do those repairs now, before winter weather makes it difficult.



The repair starts Monday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., but it's unclear right now if it will take only one day, or several days.



"If necessary, we may have to do more closures on that ramp, during the day time only, later on in the week depending on the condition of the bridge,

and we won't know that until we start making those repairs," said Pollick.



For those traveling to downtown Toledo, Pollick says get off Exit 202 B, which is the exit before 202 A.



"We're going to have additional message boards to advise drivers to use Collingwood Boulevard as an exit," said Pollick.



Pollick says she understands construction is inconvenient, but it's necessary for safety and for the drive-ability of our roads.

On the bright side, ODOT says the ramp from Airport Highway to NB I-475 is now open, as well as the ramp from northbound I-75 to Bancroft St.

Both ramps have been closed due to construction.

