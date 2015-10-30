BG schools vigilant in fight against drugs

A drug sweep at Bowling Green High School led police to drug paraphernalia in a student's car.

They do these sweeps periodically to maintain a drug free environment, bringing in K9 units from area police departments to search the school and the parking lot.



This was the first sweep this year, and it won't be the last.



Superintendent Francis Scruci says keeping that presence is what helps students remember that these types of behaviors, are not tolerated in the district.



He says with society evolving, they realize they need to stay on top of these issues, and educate the students, on the dangers of drugs, and why they don't want them at their schools.



"It's a different time, different era from when I grew up, and you know, we've got kids that have access to things, and kids are mobile, and of course, cell phones aren't making it much easier, because they can communicate a lot easier, and so, it's a battle that we're all fighting, and we're going to continue to work at it,” said Supt. Scruci.



The student whose paraphernalia was found will be disciplined.



Superintendent Scruci says this is something they take seriously.

